Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's whirlwind love story ends as divorce documents finalized

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s headline making love story is set to end soon as the couple has finalized their divorce papers, a source has revealed.



Sources close to the couple claim they have finalized their divorce documents, but are waiting for the right moment to make the announcement.

Speaking with Daily Mail, a tipster revealed that the Marry Me star and the Hollywood hunk “finalized the divorce papers with her a month ago, but are waiting for the right time to drop them.”

“At that time, they will release a joint statement that will say how they have much love for each other and how they fought to make it work, but couldn't,” the insider added.

“Honestly, in the end they could not come to a compromise,” they continued. “What they had before is gone and they have both accepted it.”

The heartbreaking news comes after the Gone Girl star purchased a new $20.5 million "bachelor pad" on Lopez's 55th birthday, which friends described as a "stab to the heart."

The duo reconciled in 2021 almost two decades after calling off their engagement due to brutal media scrutiny and tied the knot in 2022.

JLo and Affleck blended their families comprising of the actor-singer's twins, Emme and Max, she shares with ex Marc Anthony and the Good Will Hunting star's three kids, Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel, whom he shares with his ex Jennifer Garner.

After one and a half blissful years of marriage, it was reported that the couple was having hard time navigating their relationship after they failed to make a joint appearance earlier this year.