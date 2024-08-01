Hailey Bieber flaunts her baby bump as she turns towards a new fragrance

While Hailey is ready to start a new chapter of life as she’s about to welcome her baby, she’s also ready to turn towards a new fragrance.

Hailey Bieber revealed as YSL Beauty Libre Flowers and Flames fragrance’ one of the four famous faces.

The mom-to-be recently posted two pictures on her Instagram account as in one of the pictures, Hailey held the perfume bottle while donning a gold necklace.

The Rhode founder’s hair was parted to the side as they were flowing in the back while she kept her makeup quite minimal with rosy cheeks and pink lip color.

In regards to the second image, the wife of Justin Bieber posed in a long sleeve, boat neck, black top and a black skirt while she flaunted her baby bump.

Moreover, she held a Calla Lily to her face while looking towards the camera.

It is pertinent to mention that during an interview with Vogue, Hailey stated, “a scent can take you to a certain time in your life, or a certain person in your life.”



Hailey began at length by admitting, “I've gone back to scents that I wore 10 years ago just for the pure nostalgia of it. I have a few scents that I've brought back years later after not wearing it and it triggers so many memories for me.”

According to Daily Mail, the earlier outlet also stated that Bieber is the opening chapter of YSL Beauty and Mitchell’s Flowers & Flames series, which will feature three other trailblazing women.

Furthermore, as per the publication, Hailey Bieber is very excited to be one of the women representing this “generation” as she believes that this project allows to show the “strengths in self-ownership, confidence, and diversity.”