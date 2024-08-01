Jennifer Lopez 'depressed' after Ben Affleck snub?

On the 55th birthday of Jennifer Lopez, many of her friends and family attended except for one, Ben Affleck, and this, in turn, made her awfully upset, according to insiders.



“It’s just depressing that Ben couldn’t find the time or inclination to be there and support Jennifer,” the source revealed. “She would have welcomed it.”

The birthday bash was based on the Bridgerton theme in the Hamptons in New York.

Describing J.Lo's current state of mind, the bird chirped to In Touch she, though, appeared strong in public but on the inside, she was devastated by the thought of spending the summers alone.

“Jennifer’s been putting on a brave face through it all,” the tipster tattled pointing to her marital woes. “She never expected to be spending her summer alone. This isn’t where she thought she’d be at this point in her life.”

Jennifer meanwhile was reportedly surrounded by her entourage as a mole explained, “She surrounds herself with her entourage — and everyone’s on the payroll. It’s doubtful she has any real friends at this point.”