 
Geo News

Jennifer Lopez 'depressed' after Ben Affleck snub?

Reports say Ben Affleck trampled over the expectations of Jennifer Lopez related to her birthday

By
Web Desk
|

August 01, 2024

Jennifer Lopez depressed after Ben Affleck snub?
Jennifer Lopez 'depressed' after Ben Affleck snub?

On the 55th birthday of Jennifer Lopez, many of her friends and family attended except for one, Ben Affleck, and this, in turn, made her awfully upset, according to insiders.

“It’s just depressing that Ben couldn’t find the time or inclination to be there and support Jennifer,” the source revealed. “She would have welcomed it.”

The birthday bash was based on the Bridgerton theme in the Hamptons in New York.

Describing J.Lo's current state of mind, the bird chirped to In Touch she, though, appeared strong in public but on the inside, she was devastated by the thought of spending the summers alone.

“Jennifer’s been putting on a brave face through it all,” the tipster tattled pointing to her marital woes. “She never expected to be spending her summer alone. This isn’t where she thought she’d be at this point in her life.”

Jennifer meanwhile was reportedly surrounded by her entourage as a mole explained, “She surrounds herself with her entourage — and everyone’s on the payroll. It’s doubtful she has any real friends at this point.”

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce 'already married'? Fans are convinced
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce 'already married'? Fans are convinced
Amy Robach believes in 'me first' in T.J. Holmes romance video
Amy Robach believes in 'me first' in T.J. Holmes romance
Katie Price's son Junior Andre reacts to new plastic surgery
Katie Price's son Junior Andre reacts to new plastic surgery
Adele reveals reason behind 'working out like an athlete' ahead of Munich show
Adele reveals reason behind 'working out like an athlete' ahead of Munich show
Taylor Swift Swift gives vital information to fans before concert
Taylor Swift Swift gives vital information to fans before concert
Lottie Tomlinson opens up about her mother and sister's death video
Lottie Tomlinson opens up about her mother and sister's death
Prince William plans major change in royal tradition despite King Charles' will
Prince William plans major change in royal tradition despite King Charles' will
Sharon Stone leaves fans concerned with her injury
Sharon Stone leaves fans concerned with her injury