 
Geo News

Glen Powell not looking for partner after heartbreak: Report

Glen Powell has been linked with many Hollywood divas but remains single till date

By
Web Desk
|

August 01, 2024

Glen Powell not looking for partner after heartbreak: Report

Glen Powell has reportedly become skeptical about romance after numerous heartbreaks.

As fans will be aware, the Hollywood hunk has been linked to several gorgeous women from showbiz including Nina Dobrev and Renee Bargh, but the girl who actually broke her heart was none other than Gigi Paris.

A new insider privy to Life & Style recently weighed in on why the Anyone But You hitmaker is dating no one.

“It’s been hard to figure out if people want to date him for the right reasons,” the source told the outlet.

They went on to add, “He’s gorgeous, charming and talented — a total catch.”

“Women are throwing himself at him,” the insider revealed and addressed about the 35-year-old, “Everyone is wondering why he’s still single.”

Spilling the beans on his breakup with Gigi, the source dished, “He was so busy with his career, he couldn’t focus as much on the relationship as he should have.”

“By all accounts, he’s a really good guy. He’s even still friends with Nina,” the source also claimed before moving on to the next topic. 

Ricky Martin shuts off new romance rumors
Ricky Martin shuts off new romance rumors
Sam Asghari on Britney Spears after split: She was 'amazing'
Sam Asghari on Britney Spears after split: She was 'amazing'
Winona Ryder learned to 'love the hard way:' Source video
Winona Ryder learned to 'love the hard way:' Source
Sandra Bullock considers dating while healing from Bryan Rendall's passing
Sandra Bullock considers dating while healing from Bryan Rendall's passing
Jennifer Lopez lacks 'real friends' amid divorce rumours
Jennifer Lopez lacks 'real friends' amid divorce rumours
Gisele Bundchen tying the knot again after Tom Brady divorce: Source
Gisele Bundchen tying the knot again after Tom Brady divorce: Source
'I Know What You Did Last Summer' star Brandy wants in on sequel
'I Know What You Did Last Summer' star Brandy wants in on sequel
Cardi B will not back down this time as she files for divorce
Cardi B will not back down this time as she files for divorce