Glen Powell not looking for partner after heartbreak: Report

Glen Powell has reportedly become skeptical about romance after numerous heartbreaks.



As fans will be aware, the Hollywood hunk has been linked to several gorgeous women from showbiz including Nina Dobrev and Renee Bargh, but the girl who actually broke her heart was none other than Gigi Paris.

A new insider privy to Life & Style recently weighed in on why the Anyone But You hitmaker is dating no one.

“It’s been hard to figure out if people want to date him for the right reasons,” the source told the outlet.

They went on to add, “He’s gorgeous, charming and talented — a total catch.”

“Women are throwing himself at him,” the insider revealed and addressed about the 35-year-old, “Everyone is wondering why he’s still single.”

Spilling the beans on his breakup with Gigi, the source dished, “He was so busy with his career, he couldn’t focus as much on the relationship as he should have.”

“By all accounts, he’s a really good guy. He’s even still friends with Nina,” the source also claimed before moving on to the next topic.