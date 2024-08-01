 
Jamie Lee Curtis promises to 'do better' in apology over Marvel comment

Jamie Lee Curtis issued an apology over her comment that she made about Marvel at Comic-Con

August 01, 2024

Jamie Lee Curtis just issued an apology over a comment she made about Marvel.

For the unversed, the 65-year-old Oscar winning actress went viral for commenting that the Marvel Cinematic Universe was currently in a “bad” phase at the San Diego Comic-Con, during her conversation with MTV.

Curtis has now issued an apology, taking to her official Instagram account, in which she uploaded a video, featuring her and Kevin Hart.

In the bit that the two performed for IMDb at Comic-Con, the 45-year-old comedian spoke of Curtis’ leadership capabilities on the Borderlands set.

"If I'm a leader, then a leader shouldn't talk s*** about other collaborative art form creators. My comments about Marvel were stupid and I will do better," she captioned the post.

"I've reached out to [Marvel Studios President] Kevin Feige and will no longer play in that mud slinging sandbox of competition nor will I engage in the toilet paper promotion or game play that is designed for clicks not content," she added.

For the unversed, MTV included Jamie Lee Curtis’ answer in a collage of actors at Comic-Con answering trivia questions.

When asked, "What phase is Marvel in right now?" the actress’ answer did seem to surprise Curtis' costars. 

