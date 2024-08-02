 
Kate Middleton takes big step for monarchy amid cancer battle

Kate Middleton made her latest public appearance at Wimbledon final last month

August 02, 2024

A royal expert has apparently disclosed Kate Middleton’s sincere feelings for the monarchy amid her ongoing cancer treatment.

Royal expert Robert Jobson, whose new biography Catherine, the Princess of Wales, is set to release, has disclosed Kate Middleton’s sincere feeling in an interview with the Good Morning America.

The royal author said, “She is someone who solves problems and rises above the drama.

Jobson also explained how Kate had sorted previous “moments of friction” between King Charles and Prince William.

He further said: “After going through treatment like this you don’t want to do drama anymore and I think that is something she has experienced.”

Also, in his upcoming book, Jobson said Kate Middleton plays a role of peace maker between King Charles and William.

The monarch values Kate’s positive effect on Prince William, Jobson claimed and added “I think the [King] understands Catherine is a good influence on the entire family. He loves and truly appreciates everything she does.” 

