Kesha shocks fans with unusual stage performance

Kesha shocks fans with unexpected move

Kesha stunned her fans with her latest moves at Lollapalooza 2024, which was attended by thousands of music lovers.



The True Colors singer performed on day one at the biggest music festival which kicked off in Chicago, Illinois.

The 37-year-old singer and songwriter shocked the concertgoers by using a prop knife and fake blood during her performance on stage.

She used the props and fake blood while shouting the lyrics, 'Katie’s to my left, rippin’ my style.'

For her electrifying performance at the IHG Hotels & Resorts stage, the singer chose her hit song TikTok in the start, revising its famous line: ‘Wake up in the morning yelling….’

She also sang a song from her Rainbow album, titled Woman, from 2017.

Apart from her powerful show, the singer's wardrobe caught everyone's attention as she opted for a white tank top with 'LOL' written over it in blood-red letters.

Moreover, she donned a sparkly miniskirt and rocked the whole look with raunchy black eyeliner.

Earlier in July, the Blah Blah Blah hit-maker made her return to the industry with Joyride on July 4, 2024.

The song debuted at number 88 on the UK Singles Chart, which marked her first solo entry since Praying (2017).