Jamie Foxx treats fans with a sweet tribute to his sister on her birthday

Jamie Foxx treats fans with sweet tribute to his sister on her birthday

Jamie Foxx honors his sister in a sweet tribute on her birthday.

The 56-year-old actor penned a post on his sibling, Deidra Dixon as he wrote, “Yooooooooooo super big big big happy happy happy happy birthday to my wonderful sister Deidra Dixon!!!!,” alongside a video montage of the pair.

As per People, while the siblings first drank some drinks in the beginning moments of the video, they were then captured dancing in different settings before Deidra sang along to Killing Me Softly with His Song by Fugees as she sat at a dinner table.

In regards to the caption, Jamie continued by saying, “You are amazing you are my light you saved my life. I repeat you saved my life!!!!!! I am forever grateful for you and today.”

While concluding his post, he added, “I want you to turn up and enjoy. You are the best little Leo, real tears in my eyes right now I love you to the moon and back.!!! @frequency11.”



It is worth mentioning that last month, Foxx shared details about his medical scare that occurred in April 2023 and explained how Deidra and his daughter Corinne Foxx took him to see a doctor.