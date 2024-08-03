 
Geo News

Megan Thee Stallion receives surprise at 2024 Lollapalooza show

Megan Thee Stallion performed in Chicago for her headlining set at Lollapalooza 2024

By
Web Desk
|

August 03, 2024

Megan Thee Stallion receives surprise at 2024 Lollapalooza show
Megan Thee Stallion receives surprise at 2024 Lollapalooza show

Megan Thee Stallion just got a surprise at her summer tour finale!

On Thursday, as the 29-year-old Grammy winning rapper took the stage at Lollapalooza 2024 at Grant Park in Chicago, for her headlining set, not only did she deliver a memorable performance but was also surprised by the appearance of a special guest: Chicago Sky's Angel Reese.

According to PEOPLE, the 22-year-old WNBA star took the stage during Megan stage as the musician expressed utter shock and the two shared a hug, prompting the audience to cheer the two ladies on.

Source: Instagram
Source: Instagram

After embracing Reese twice, the SWEETEST PIE rapper screamed, “What the f***,” on her microphone while she was onstage, expressing her excitement.

The basketball player arrived just in time to vibe and cheer the HISS crooner on with her track, Where The Girls At, from her latest album, MEGAN.

As the song came to a conclusion, Megan Thee Stallion ran up to Angel Reese once more and posed to film a selfie video that the Chicago Sky athlete uploaded on her official Instagram Stories. 

Carrie Underwood, Papa Roach team up for meaningful duet
Carrie Underwood, Papa Roach team up for meaningful duet
BTS Jin takes on a journey with insights into 'Worldwide Handsome's night'
BTS Jin takes on a journey with insights into 'Worldwide Handsome's night'
A$AP Rocky drops new single ‘HIGHJACK' with Jessica Pratt, Jon Batiste
A$AP Rocky drops new single ‘HIGHJACK' with Jessica Pratt, Jon Batiste
Justin Timberlake gets his driving license suspended in New York
Justin Timberlake gets his driving license suspended in New York
Jeremy Allen White counting his blessings after major blow: Source
Jeremy Allen White counting his blessings after major blow: Source
Jennifer Lopez makes bold move with engagement ring on right hand video
Jennifer Lopez makes bold move with engagement ring on right hand
Adele faces major security breach hours before Munich show
Adele faces major security breach hours before Munich show
Britney Spears ex Sam Asghari gushes over John Cena
Britney Spears ex Sam Asghari gushes over John Cena