Megan Thee Stallion receives surprise at 2024 Lollapalooza show

Megan Thee Stallion just got a surprise at her summer tour finale!

On Thursday, as the 29-year-old Grammy winning rapper took the stage at Lollapalooza 2024 at Grant Park in Chicago, for her headlining set, not only did she deliver a memorable performance but was also surprised by the appearance of a special guest: Chicago Sky's Angel Reese.

According to PEOPLE, the 22-year-old WNBA star took the stage during Megan stage as the musician expressed utter shock and the two shared a hug, prompting the audience to cheer the two ladies on.

Source: Instagram

After embracing Reese twice, the SWEETEST PIE rapper screamed, “What the f***,” on her microphone while she was onstage, expressing her excitement.

The basketball player arrived just in time to vibe and cheer the HISS crooner on with her track, Where The Girls At, from her latest album, MEGAN.

As the song came to a conclusion, Megan Thee Stallion ran up to Angel Reese once more and posed to film a selfie video that the Chicago Sky athlete uploaded on her official Instagram Stories.