Kate Middleton eager to make another public appearance

Kate Middleton is currently enjoying school summer holidays with her husband Prince William and their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

By
Web Desk
|

August 03, 2024

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton, who is a huge sports fan, is desperate to attend the Olympics 2024 in Paris following her Wimbledon appearance.

The future queen has been battling cancer and has stepped back from major royal duties.

She made her second public appearance last month at Wimbledon final and presented the trophies.

Now, according to a report by the Daily Express UK, it is believed that Kate Middleton is eager to visit the French capital to catch a glimpse of the impressive sporting action.

However, no final decision has been made and will depend on advice from her doctors. 

The Princess of Wales is an avid sports fan and is a regular on the sidelines.

The Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games is the biggest event ever organised in France. The Olympic Games taking place from 26 July to 11 August 2024, and Paris has become the centre of the world—the world of sport, and so much more.

Meanwhile, ahead of the start of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, Princess Anne, the Princess Royal joined a reception with Team GB at the British Embassy in Paris.

