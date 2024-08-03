 
Geo News

Olivia Molly Rogers flaunts her glamorous sense of style on beau's birthday

Olivia Molly Rogers reveals her look on her beau's birthday

By
Web Desk
|

August 03, 2024

Olivia Molly Rogers flaunts her glamorous sense of style on beaus birthday
Olivia Molly Rogers flaunts her glamorous sense of style on beau's birthday

Olivia Molly Rogers showed off her glamorous sense of style as she dressed up for a date night with her new boyfriend.

The 32-year-old former Miss Universe Australia first made her red carpet debut with a mystery man last month, and the pair have been inseparable ever since.

As per Daily Mail, the mystery man the beauty is dating is a Melbourne consultant named Hugo.

More recently, Olivia took to Instagram to share some rare images of her new boyfriend as they went for a date night on his birthday.

Olivia Molly Rogers flaunts her glamorous sense of style on beaus birthday
Olivia Molly Rogers flaunts her glamorous sense of style on beaus birthday

In regards to Olivia’s dressing, she went for a black off-shoulder top with high-waisted jeans while she gave herself a few extra inches in a pair of pointed red heels and toted her essentials in a color-coordinated handbag.

Olivia Molly Rogers flaunts her glamorous sense of style on beaus birthday

Furthermore, the influencer donned a bold red lipstick and styled her glossy brunette tresses in loose waves across her shoulders.

While documenting her date night, Olivia added in the caption, "Date night," and also shared a picture of herself cuddling up to Hugo. 

She also posted a smiling snap with her new man while having a drink and wrote in caption, "Happy birthday to the best person I know." 

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce set to be engaged soon: Report
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce set to be engaged soon: Report
Princess Charlene gets emotional as palace shares exciting news
Princess Charlene gets emotional as palace shares exciting news
Robert Pattinson to quit Hollywood after welcoming daughter with Suki Waterhouse?
Robert Pattinson to quit Hollywood after welcoming daughter with Suki Waterhouse?
Angelina Jolie's legal battle with Brad Pitt intensifies as she files new claim
Angelina Jolie's legal battle with Brad Pitt intensifies as she files new claim
Kate Middleton eager to make another public appearance video
Kate Middleton eager to make another public appearance
Prince Harry hoped to use King Charles' cancer as a way back to Royal family
Prince Harry hoped to use King Charles' cancer as a way back to Royal family
Jennifer Lopez under pressure to sell Ben Affleck marital mansion?
Jennifer Lopez under pressure to sell Ben Affleck marital mansion?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘return as senior working royals' after four years
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘return as senior working royals' after four years