Olivia Molly Rogers flaunts her glamorous sense of style on beau's birthday

Olivia Molly Rogers showed off her glamorous sense of style as she dressed up for a date night with her new boyfriend.

The 32-year-old former Miss Universe Australia first made her red carpet debut with a mystery man last month, and the pair have been inseparable ever since.

As per Daily Mail, the mystery man the beauty is dating is a Melbourne consultant named Hugo.

More recently, Olivia took to Instagram to share some rare images of her new boyfriend as they went for a date night on his birthday.

In regards to Olivia’s dressing, she went for a black off-shoulder top with high-waisted jeans while she gave herself a few extra inches in a pair of pointed red heels and toted her essentials in a color-coordinated handbag.

Furthermore, the influencer donned a bold red lipstick and styled her glossy brunette tresses in loose waves across her shoulders.

While documenting her date night, Olivia added in the caption, "Date night," and also shared a picture of herself cuddling up to Hugo.



She also posted a smiling snap with her new man while having a drink and wrote in caption, "Happy birthday to the best person I know."

