Sam Smith puts on a show while being 'appropriate' throughout the concert

Sam Smith delivered his performance in a red velour gown as they took to the stage at the BBC Proms at the Royal Albert Hall in London.



As per Daily Mail, this took place on Friday after the channel insisted that the show would be "entirely appropriate for the festival."

It is pertinent to mention that the 32-year-old singer has put on a number of controversial shows in recent years and is often seen wearing "risqué outfits" on stage, as per the outlet,

However, this time Sam opted for a more understated look as they performed at the concert while donning a custom-made Vivienne Westwood gown by Andreas Kronthaler.

The singer, who previously walked the runway for the brand during their Paris fashion show in February, sang their heart out to some of their hit songs including Lay Me Down.

In this regards, the stylish gown had a red asymmetrical neckline, a layered silk skirt, a sash, and matching silk gloves.

As far as the performance is concerned, it was filled with music and a mixture of Sam's original and cover versions as Sam was also backed by a swooning orchestra and the 17-piece LJ Singers choir to showcase their voice in its raw form.

As per Daily Mail, throughout the show, he introduced several guests including their early singing teacher Joanna Eden and jazz singer Clare Teal.

Additionally, the show was ended by Sam Smith with Somewhere Over the Rainbow.