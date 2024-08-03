 
Geo News

Mamie Laverock showcases progress after nasty fall from a balcony

Mamie Laverock takes it to social media to reveal her first steps after 3 months

By
Web Desk
|

August 03, 2024

Mamie Laverock showcases her steady progress post falling from her balcony 

Mamie Laverock makes steady progress in her recovery after falling from her balcony.

The When Calls the Heart actress, who fell five stories from a balcony in May, was seen standing up and taking her first steps since the accident in a video update posted on her official Facebook page on Friday.

In this regards, Mamie began at length by writing, “Thank you surgeon’s, thank you prayers, thank you Lord. Mamie has just taken her first steps."

She appeared in the clip flanked by two medical staff, she sat on a hospital bed while wearing air casts on each leg and surrounded by her family.

As per People, one of the staff members told Laverock that they were “here to help,” but she stated, “I don’t know if I can still …” She then placed her hands on a walker wheeled in front of her by the medics.

Furthermore, the same staff member responded by saying, “So what you can do, you can even push off from the bed,” as she grabbed the walker and pulled herself up as the medics each held her arm in support.

According to the publication, sheers and claps were heard from family members in response as Laverock, smiling, said, “... to standing! It does feel really weird. It feels really weird."

It is pertinent to mention that Laverock was left in critical condition after falling five stories from a balcony walkway on May 26, having previously been taken to the hospital as she suffered from a "medical emergency." 

Firerose tries to maintain positivity amid divorce from Billy Ray Cyrus
Firerose tries to maintain positivity amid divorce from Billy Ray Cyrus
Cardi B jumps on Offset's defense after divorce filing
Cardi B jumps on Offset's defense after divorce filing
Taylor Swift greets, expresses love to Warsaw audience in Polish language
Taylor Swift greets, expresses love to Warsaw audience in Polish language
Tom Brady over the moon as he celebrates birthday
Tom Brady over the moon as he celebrates birthday
Robert Pattinson quitting Hollywood after Suki Waterhouse baby: Report
Robert Pattinson quitting Hollywood after Suki Waterhouse baby: Report
Nicole Kidman shares secrets to strong marriage with Keith Urban
Nicole Kidman shares secrets to strong marriage with Keith Urban
Timothee Chalamet agrees to Kylie Jenner's demands: Report
Timothee Chalamet agrees to Kylie Jenner's demands: Report
Ryan Reynolds reflects on a decade of playing 'Deadpool' amid film success
Ryan Reynolds reflects on a decade of playing 'Deadpool' amid film success