Mamie Laverock showcases progress after nasty fall from a balcony

Mamie Laverock showcases her steady progress post falling from her balcony

The When Calls the Heart actress, who fell five stories from a balcony in May, was seen standing up and taking her first steps since the accident in a video update posted on her official Facebook page on Friday.

In this regards, Mamie began at length by writing, “Thank you surgeon’s, thank you prayers, thank you Lord. Mamie has just taken her first steps."

She appeared in the clip flanked by two medical staff, she sat on a hospital bed while wearing air casts on each leg and surrounded by her family.

As per People, one of the staff members told Laverock that they were “here to help,” but she stated, “I don’t know if I can still …” She then placed her hands on a walker wheeled in front of her by the medics.

Furthermore, the same staff member responded by saying, “So what you can do, you can even push off from the bed,” as she grabbed the walker and pulled herself up as the medics each held her arm in support.

According to the publication, sheers and claps were heard from family members in response as Laverock, smiling, said, “... to standing! It does feel really weird. It feels really weird."

It is pertinent to mention that Laverock was left in critical condition after falling five stories from a balcony walkway on May 26, having previously been taken to the hospital as she suffered from a "medical emergency."