Big Sean admits to being 'depressed' in life

Big Sean admitted he was once in "depression," recalling the time he said the negative thoughts overpowered him so much that he nearly abandoned rapping.



In a chat with Charlamagne Tha God‘s Out of Context, the Tobey rapper recalled the phase of his life where he was at his lowest.

“I had found this list before I rapped for Ye that I wrote down. I was lightweight into it, but I was just busy. I was in high school. I saw this list that said ‘G.O.O.D. Music, No.1. No.2 Roc-A-Fella. No.3 Shady Records. No.4 Grand Hustle. No.5 Interscope,'" the 36-year-old explained.

He continued, “I just had a list of, these are the top five labels I wanna be signed to. G.O.O.D. Music was number one, and I saw that and I was on that path. It was one of them omens, it was just one little thing I needed to realize, ‘I can do this, bro. I met Ye and rapped for him. He said he wanted to sign me.'”

At that moment of waiting, Big said, “I just manifested and visualized the paperwork coming in. In that time, bro, in that one year, I was so depressed that I just wanted to give up bad.”