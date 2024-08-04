 
Taylor Swift greets, expresses love to Warsaw audience in Polish language

Taylor Swift performed the second night of her 'Eras Tour' in Warsaw on Friday, August 2

By
Web Desk
|

August 04, 2024

Taylor Swift just added yet another language in which she interacted with her fan base!

In her latest Eras Tour concert, held in Warsaw, the 34-year-old songstress showed of her language skills as she spoke a few phrases in Polish language, giving a fun introduction and some “I love yous.”

As she performed her second show in the city of Poland at PGE Narodowy, on Friday, many of Swift’s fans compiled snippets of her speaking in their language.

In a TikTok video making rounds all over social media, its caption read, "Taylor and her team speaking Polish."

Underneath it was written, "Warsaw N2," which most probably meant that the video contained moments featuring the second night of the We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together crooner’s performances in the city.

The pop sensation surprised her Polish fan-base as she greeted them with a friendly greeting "siema" as she waved to them and then proceeded to say "milo was poznać" that translates into "nice to meet you.”

Another snippet showed the Blank Space crooner welcoming the audience to her show, stating, "warszawa, witajcie na Eras Tour" which meant "welcome to the Eras Tour" and "kocham was" meaning "I love you.” 

