Billie Eilish's brother Finneas stands up for her amid 'predatory' claims

Billie Eilish's brother, Finneas slammed TikTok user criticizing her on Charli XCX's remix of Guess.

The critic called Eilish's lyrics "predatory" and accused her of using queerbaiting for commercial gain, reported by DailyMail.

The user wrote, "Billie's verse on Guess is highkey predatory, but y'all blinded by her usual queerbaiting for commercial gain," adding, "Ever since the Lost Cause controversy, she's been reducing girls to mere objects, all in an effort to convince the masses that she's actually into them lol. Charli is 32 and engaged FYI."

Finneas, responded angrily, calling the critic a "little clown" and expressing frustration with the continuous scrutiny Eilish faces.

"What a take, you little clown. I got to watch the entire internet slam my sister for queer-baiting for an entire year when in reality, you were all forcing her to label and out herself."

However, the comment was soon deleted, leading to additional support for the songstress.

One pointed out, "Ok bro deleted Finneas’ comment because he knows Finneas is right. All you post is hate on here dude. Grow up and find something else to do."

Eilish and Charli XCX recently released the remix, featuring a provocative music video with bold imagery.

Despite the backlash, many fans have praised the song as "iconic" and "life-changing."