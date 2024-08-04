‘You do what you love': Taylor Swift celebrates Team USA

Taylor Swift honoured three American athletes in a promotional video.



The 34-year-old singer praised Simone Biles, Sha'Carri Richardson and Katie Ledecky, who have won medals at the games this year, in a newly released video for the NBC Olympics.

The clip initially features a swimming pool as Swift’s 2015 hit song Style starts playing, followed by a frame of Biles at the vault and then Richardson, walking on a field and Ledecky in the pool.

“Never be afraid to show them who you are, especially when the whole world is watching,” Swift can be seen singing in the video.

“Because there is no one way to be the best. No one way to inspire everyone else who will someday follow."



“You do what you love. You love what you do,” Swift continued.

“We never go out of style,” then played before she continued to narrate, saying, “You believe in your style, whatever it is.”

Her narration of the new promotional video after her song Ready for It? which was featured in NBC’s previous promotional video for the games on July 27.

The famous song-writer also sahred the video on her Instagram Stories the same day with a caption: “So ready to scream at my TV cheering for these athletes ????.”

The singer is currently performing her Eras tour. She held her third and final consecutive show in Warsaw, Poland.

Her next stop is Vienna where she will perform for three days from August 8 to 10, 2024.