 
Geo News

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's embarrassing tactical retreat ridiculed

Experts have just shed some light into Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s utter embarrassment over recent issues

By
Web Desk
|

August 04, 2024

Prince Harry, Meghan Markles embarrassing tactical retreat ridiculed
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's embarrassing tactical retreat ridiculed

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s embarrassment over their most recent slip up has just been brought to light.

Royal commentator Gareth Russell made this admission public.

He weighed in on things during one of his most recent interviews with GB News.

He began the interview by pointing out this ‘tactical rethink’ that is currently underway and chalked it all up to being due to the embarrassment of the Spotify era.

He began everything by saying, “I don't think it would be unnatural for the Sussexes and their team to have felt embarrassment about the quite high profile and high publicity criticism that their Spotify era garnered and the comments that were made personally about their work ethic by people who had worked with them.”

“It would be perfectly understandable if they were embarrassed by that or if they were delaying things.”

“However, it could also be that they are having a tactical rethink about what messages and what contents they put out into the world,” he also added before signing off from the conversation.

Inside Meghan Markle's unique birthday tradition as she turns 43 video
Inside Meghan Markle's unique birthday tradition as she turns 43
‘You do what you love': Taylor Swift celebrates Team USA video
‘You do what you love': Taylor Swift celebrates Team USA
THIS 'Deadpool & Wolverine' star broke Hugh Jackman's Guinness World Record
THIS 'Deadpool & Wolverine' star broke Hugh Jackman's Guinness World Record
Britney Spears' sons plan shocking reunion with estranged grandfather Jamie video
Britney Spears' sons plan shocking reunion with estranged grandfather Jamie
Selling Sunset's Heather & Tarek El Moussa drop snaps from Caribbean trip
Selling Sunset's Heather & Tarek El Moussa drop snaps from Caribbean trip
James Gunn takes DCU to different path from Marvel world
James Gunn takes DCU to different path from Marvel world
Adele says Munich residency is a stressful process
Adele says Munich residency is a stressful process
Meghan Markle's fight for fairness towards Prince Harry exposed
Meghan Markle's fight for fairness towards Prince Harry exposed