Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's embarrassing tactical retreat ridiculed

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s embarrassment over their most recent slip up has just been brought to light.

Royal commentator Gareth Russell made this admission public.

He weighed in on things during one of his most recent interviews with GB News.

He began the interview by pointing out this ‘tactical rethink’ that is currently underway and chalked it all up to being due to the embarrassment of the Spotify era.

He began everything by saying, “I don't think it would be unnatural for the Sussexes and their team to have felt embarrassment about the quite high profile and high publicity criticism that their Spotify era garnered and the comments that were made personally about their work ethic by people who had worked with them.”

“It would be perfectly understandable if they were embarrassed by that or if they were delaying things.”

“However, it could also be that they are having a tactical rethink about what messages and what contents they put out into the world,” he also added before signing off from the conversation.