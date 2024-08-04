Blade actor beats Deadpool & Wolverine star's longest career record

Blade actor Wesley Snipes has broken two Guinness World Records by having a cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine.



The actor holds two Guinness World Records for having the Longest Career as a Live-Action Marvel Character. By securing this record, Snipes dethroned Jackman, who starred as Wolverine in the super-hero threequel.

The second title he secured for himself is the Longest Gap Between Character Appearances in Marvel Films.

His return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe comes almost 26 years after he first played Eric Brooks, the half-vampire Daywalker in 1998’s Blad. Whereas Jackman first played Logan, the Wolverine in X-Men, released in 2000.

Snipes’ roles was among many star studded cameos in the new MCU film starring Ryan Reynolds and Jackman.

The film, which was released on July 26, has already broken multiple records at the box office.

The threequel earned $205 million in its opening weekend, ranking as the eighth-best debut of all time.