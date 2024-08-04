Prince William's fights with King Charles over Prince Geroge exposed

Prince William’s hands-on parenting has become a topic of discussion among experts who have just made some candid fights public.

Royal expert Hilary Fordwich made these comments public during one of her most recent interviews with Fox News Digital.

She began everything by addressing the couple’s “hands-on” approach to parenting and said, “Prince William and Kate Middleton’s parenting style is extremely hands-on by royal standards.”

“Those traveling with and receiving Prince William and his eldest son Prince George have commented on their close bond and even similar mannerisms.”

The expert believes, “Prince William craves normalcy after his tumultuous childhood.”

And “one of the great appeals Kate had for William was her stable family. Those closest to her have always shared that she and Prince William wanted the children to live ‘in the real world, not a gilded bubble.”

After all, “They want them to grow up having the same experiences as other kids.”