Simone Biles celebrates seventh Olympic gold with a casual outing

Simone Biles bagged her seventh gold medal of her career at the 2024 Paris Olympics

August 05, 2024

Simone Biles just celebrated her Olympic milestone with a casual treat.

After the popular athlete bagged the seventh Olympic gold medal of her career at the 2024 Summer Olympics, on Saturday, August 3, Biles took to her official Instagram account to show her followers how she celebrated on August 4.

In the photos, the superstar gymnast could be seen with a focused and determined expression, stamding at the mat of the Bercy Arena, where she scored first place in the women's artistic gymnastics individual vault final, her third Olympic gold in Paris.

Another picture showed a proud Biles holding up her medal, as she captioned the carousel of images, "Another (gold medal emoji)ne.”

Not only her achievements, but Biles also took the opportunity to re-post the celebration she had with her friends as she gave a look into what she treated herself with to eat during the weekend.

The gold-medalist, Simone Biles, posted a picture to her Instagram Story featuring a meal consisting of two hot dogs, two cups of fries and some ketchup.

Captioning it with a bit of humor, she wrote, "It there's a glizzy, I'll find it."

