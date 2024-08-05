Meghan Markle voices suicide nightmare to stay vulnerable?

Meghan Markle admits why is she so vocal about her suicidal thoughts and mental health troubles.



The Duchess of Sussex, who sat for a fresh interview at CBS Sunday Morning alongside Prince Harry, revealed she is focused on healing her trauma.

Speaking about her ordeal with the Royal Family, and her decision to quit UK, Meghan added: "When you've been through any level of pain or trauma, I believe part of our healing journey, certainly part of mine, is being able to be really open about it.

"I haven't really scraped the surface of my experience, but I do think I would never want someone else to feel that way, or for someone else to make those sort plans, or for someone else to not be believed.

Meghan urged: "If me voicing what I have overcome will save someone or encourages someone in their life to really genuinely check in on them, and not assume if the appearance is good, then everything is okay, then that's worth it, I will take a hit for that."

"I think you have to start somewhere, I think the most simple thing anyone can do who is watching this is to look at it through the lens of 'what if that was my son, or my daughter'," Meghan added.

"My son or daughter who comes home joyful, who I love, and one day right under my roof, our entire lives change because of something that was completely out of our control.

"If you look at it through the lens of a parent, you there is no way to see that any other way than to try and find a solution."