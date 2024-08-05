Prince Harry ‘anxious' response as Meghan Markle pleads for support

Prince Harry finds himself confused and uneasy as Meghan Markle discusses her suicidal woes.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who sat with CBS Sunday Morning for an up close and personal interview, spoke about their former ordeals in the UK.

When Meghan touched upon her suicidal thoughts, Harry was visibly spotted wary.

Speaking to The Sun, royal expert Judi James explains: "The clip from their infamous Oprah interview is shown, then back in the current interview we see Meghan’s change in body language dynamic.

She adds: "The polite, gracious, closed-lip smile is still in place but her eye expression suddenly looks bleak.

Judi notes: "Her hand goes onto Harry’s knee as though asking for support or gaining strength from this tactile reminder of his presence."

Adding of Harry’s responses, Judi notes: "Harry’s response looks wary and he keeps relatively still here.

"His hand doesn’t clasp hers in a reciprocal gesture, instead he performs some anxiety-prompted rubbing of the fingers and thumb in his own hand clasp.

"His head tilts in another expression or wariness and when Meghan speaks he watches her face closely,” shares the expert.