Prince Harry in serious trouble with Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly flirting the line with a very serious kind of trouble.

The lack of any update to Meghan’s American Riviera Orchard has just sparked comments by royal author Tom Quinn because he feels this “spells trouble.”

He weighed in on everything during his interview with The Mirror and began by saying, “Harry has never had any real idea about becoming an entrepreneur or a businessman in his own right.”

Because “he is trained from birth to do one thing only – to be a royal and he has thrown that away.”

“His one hundred per cent support for his wife and her business ventures has never wavered but it hasn’t been enough to make a success of her company.”

And on the flip side, “Meghan is proof that self-belief won’t always guarantee success.”

Referencing this the expert also added before signing off, “it won't always make you a great entrepreneur and businesswoman.”

This observation has been brought to light following the Sussexes’ interview for CBS Sunday Morning where they announced their child safety initiative, aimed at protecting minors from online harm.