Zac Efron gives health updates after 'swimming' accident

Zac Efron has updated fans about his health after being hospitalized in Ibiza following a “minor” swimming accident.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the 36-year-old actor shared a photo of himself flexing his muscles while lying on a pilates ball with a pair of weights, assuring fans he is "fine."

"Happy and healthy,” he captioned the post. The High School Musical alum also thanked his fans for their “well wishes.”

According to TMZ, Zac was rushed to hospital after a "minor swimming incident" at a villa on the Spanish island on Friday night. Two people working at the villa found the star in distress in the pool and pulled him out.

Now, Zac’s representative insisted that the actor is “doing ok.”

Recently, the star revealed that training for his 2017 film Baywatch took a toll on her mental and physical health.

“That Baywatch look, I don’t know if that’s really attainable. There’s just too little water in the skin. Like, it’s fake; it looks CGI’d,” he said.

“And that required Lasix, powerful diuretics, to achieve. So I don’t need to do that. I much prefer to have an extra, you know, two to three per cent body fat,” Zac added.

“I fell into a pretty bad depression, for a long time. Something about that experience burned me out. I had a really hard time recentering,” revealed the Family Affair star.