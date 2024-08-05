Ryan Reynolds raves about Wesley Snipes: 'Marvel daddy'

Wesley Snipes has a strong influence on the Marvel universe after all he was the one boosting it through his Blade franchise and after his cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine, Ryan Reynolds is taking a moment to pay tribute to him.



Taking to Instagram, the Merc with a Mouth said, "There is no Fox Marvel Universe or MCU without Blade first creating a market. He is Marvel Daddy. Please share for a Logan-like send-off. #DeadpoolAndWolverine #Daywalker."

Interestingly, the tribute of Ryan and Wesley's appearance in the latest film suggests the pair have buried their differences after they reportedly had a falling out years ago at the third installment of the Blade.

Not to mention, the 62-year-old recently reacted to the breaking of two Guinness World Records including the "Longest Career as a Live-Action Marvel Character" and the "Longest Gap Between Character Appearances in Marvel Films."

'Whuuuut?! Really? Do I get a certificate too?" he shared his reaction on social media which saw him dethroning his co-star Hugh Jackman for the title.

