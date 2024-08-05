 
Geo News

Ryan Reynolds raves about Wesley Snipes: 'Marvel daddy'

Ryan Reynolds pays tribute to Wesley Snipes after 'Deadpool & Wolverine' cameo

By
Web Desk
|

August 05, 2024

Ryan Reynolds raves about Wesley Snipes: Marvel daddy
Ryan Reynolds raves about Wesley Snipes: 'Marvel daddy'

Wesley Snipes has a strong influence on the Marvel universe after all he was the one boosting it through his Blade franchise and after his cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine, Ryan Reynolds is taking a moment to pay tribute to him.

Taking to Instagram, the Merc with a Mouth said, "There is no Fox Marvel Universe or MCU without Blade first creating a market. He is Marvel Daddy. Please share for a Logan-like send-off. #DeadpoolAndWolverine  #Daywalker."

Ryan Reynolds raves about Wesley Snipes: Marvel daddy

Interestingly, the tribute of Ryan and Wesley's appearance in the latest film suggests the pair have buried their differences after they reportedly had a falling out years ago at the third installment of the Blade.

Not to mention, the 62-year-old recently reacted to the breaking of two Guinness World Records including the "Longest Career as a Live-Action Marvel Character" and the  "Longest Gap Between Character Appearances in Marvel Films."

'Whuuuut?! Really? Do I get a certificate too?" he shared his reaction on social media which saw him dethroning his co-star Hugh Jackman for the title.

Vanessa Lachey marks birthday of 'Swiftie' daughter Brooklyn
Vanessa Lachey marks birthday of 'Swiftie' daughter Brooklyn
Meg Ryan set to receive key award for impressive career
Meg Ryan set to receive key award for impressive career
Ben Affleck declared 'rude' by Sarah Ferguson after 'worst interview ever'
Ben Affleck declared 'rude' by Sarah Ferguson after 'worst interview ever'
Omid Scobie reacts as Meghan Markle, Prince Harry launch new campaign video
Omid Scobie reacts as Meghan Markle, Prince Harry launch new campaign
Prince Harry is flirting the line between being mean and meaning well video
Prince Harry is flirting the line between being mean and meaning well
'Yellowstsone' star Luke Grimes, wife Bianca Rodrigues make HUGE announcement
'Yellowstsone' star Luke Grimes, wife Bianca Rodrigues make HUGE announcement
Emma Corrin hates to kill famous hero in 'Deadpool & Wolverine'
Emma Corrin hates to kill famous hero in 'Deadpool & Wolverine'
Pregnant Hailey Bieber 'excited' to balance work amid Justin's money issues video
Pregnant Hailey Bieber 'excited' to balance work amid Justin's money issues