Blake lively adds floral touch to 'Deadpool' mask at home

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds brings It Ends With Us and Deadpool together.

On Saturday, Blake took to Instagram to share a photos from her It Ends With Us press tour, giving fans glimpse into their New York City apartment.

In one of the photos, a unique floral-patterned Deadpool mask caught everyone's attention.

Blake, who also made headlines recently by appearing as Lady Deadpool in Ryan’s film, has been sporting floral designs to match her character in the upcoming movie, where she plays a flower shop owner.

The floral theme extended to a Deadpool mask, a playful nod to her husband's famous role.

The mask, usually red and black, was adorned with bright flowers, adding a touch of whimsy to their home.

Blake’s film is set to premiere on August 9, just two weeks after Ryan’s much-anticipated movie, Deadpool & Wolverine.