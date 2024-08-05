 
Geo News

Blake lively adds floral touch to 'Deadpool' mask at home

Blake Lively blends 'It Ends With Us' & Ryan Reynolds' 'Deadpool'

By
Web Desk
|

August 05, 2024

Blake lively adds floral touch to Deadpool mask at home
Blake lively adds floral touch to 'Deadpool' mask at home

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds brings It Ends With Us and Deadpool together.

On Saturday, Blake took to Instagram to share a photos from her It Ends With Us press tour, giving fans glimpse into their New York City apartment.

Blake lively adds floral touch to Deadpool mask at home

In one of the photos, a unique floral-patterned Deadpool mask caught everyone's attention.

Blake, who also made headlines recently by appearing as Lady Deadpool in Ryan’s film, has been sporting floral designs to match her character in the upcoming movie, where she plays a flower shop owner.

The floral theme extended to a Deadpool mask, a playful nod to her husband's famous role.

The mask, usually red and black, was adorned with bright flowers, adding a touch of whimsy to their home.

Blake’s film is set to premiere on August 9, just two weeks after Ryan’s much-anticipated movie, Deadpool & Wolverine.

'Deadpool & Wolverine' director reveals if Taylor Swift was considered for role video
'Deadpool & Wolverine' director reveals if Taylor Swift was considered for role
Ed Sheeran sense of humour sparks joy on social media video
Ed Sheeran sense of humour sparks joy on social media
Ken Bruce rejects Taylor Swift's for his radio show
Ken Bruce rejects Taylor Swift's for his radio show
Brad Pitt source to Angelina Jolie: 'Don't make it personal'
Brad Pitt source to Angelina Jolie: 'Don't make it personal'
Machine Gun Kelly regrets misinterpreting his mom in past
Machine Gun Kelly regrets misinterpreting his mom in past
'John Wick' franchise expands as sequel series in the works
'John Wick' franchise expands as sequel series in the works
Machine Gun Kelly's rehab stint and how Megan Fox helped him get sober
Machine Gun Kelly's rehab stint and how Megan Fox helped him get sober
Joaquin Phoenix gets honest about 'Joker' sequel depth
Joaquin Phoenix gets honest about 'Joker' sequel depth