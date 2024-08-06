Travis Kelce gives hilarious response to fan obsessing over him

Travis Kelce has been under the spotlight since his relationship with Taylor Swift has been made public.



During a recent encounter with a fan, the NFL star had the best response when he said that his wife was obsessing over him.

A video has been circulating on social media in which the 34-year-old player can be seen approached by a group of fans, he asked them, "What are you guys doing in my hallway?".

One of the fans said, “You just took my wife’s breath away, literally she just almost died.”



The Kansas City Chief quickly replied without missing a beat, “Taylor Swift effect.”

His response spread a burst of laughter among the people standing.

This encounter came a few days after Kelce recalled the moment when he started to develop feelings for the 34-year-old singer.

On June 25, in the Bussin' With The Boys podcast, he said, "She's very self-aware. And I think that's why I really started to really fall for her, was how genuine she is around friends [and] family. It can get crazy for somebody with that much attention ... and she just keeps it so chill and so cool."

"I can admire it for sure," he added.