 
Geo News

Billy Ray Cyrus ‘relieved' as divorce with Firerose is finalised

Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose have settled their divorce

By
Web Desk
|

August 06, 2024

Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose have successfully settled their divorce.

The singer and his ex-wife, who married seven months ago, announced their split four months in their marriage.

Three months after the couple filed for divorce due to irretrievable differences, both Billy and Firerose have been declared single by court.

"This past Friday the parties reached a settlement agreement at mediation to dissolve their 7-month marriage, and the Court declared the parties divorced this morning," said lawyers Rose Palermo and Jason Talley of Cheatham Palermo & Garrett.

They added that, "Mr. Cyrus is relieved to put this nightmare behind him." 

Speaking to PEOPLE, the singer admitted that he was "very relieved" by the court decision.

"Giving thanks today to breathe a sigh of relief," wrote Cyrus. 

He continued that "it’s unfortunate" that their relationship "played out this way."

"...It was a matter of the heart," Cyrus concluded. "Love is blind ... that’s for sure. B. R. C."

Lady Gaga, Michael Polansky eyes European destination wedding: Source
Lady Gaga, Michael Polansky eyes European destination wedding: Source
Meghan Markle sister Samantha returns, sues her for £60k video
Meghan Markle sister Samantha returns, sues her for £60k
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry happy to ‘damage' royals despite cancer crisis video
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry happy to ‘damage' royals despite cancer crisis
Christina Hall pens down a heartfelt note for daughter Taylor
Christina Hall pens down a heartfelt note for daughter Taylor
Cardi B 'so happy' she does not need fashion to conceal pregnancy
Cardi B 'so happy' she does not need fashion to conceal pregnancy
Theresa Nist reminisces 'The Golden Bachelor' as she marks 71st birthday
Theresa Nist reminisces 'The Golden Bachelor' as she marks 71st birthday
Meghan Markle told key way to heal Royal Family ‘wound' video
Meghan Markle told key way to heal Royal Family ‘wound'
Leonardo DiCaprio suffers jellyfish sting during dreamy Mediterranean trip
Leonardo DiCaprio suffers jellyfish sting during dreamy Mediterranean trip