Billy Ray Cyrus ‘relieved' as divorce with Firerose is finalised

Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose have successfully settled their divorce.



The singer and his ex-wife, who married seven months ago, announced their split four months in their marriage.

Three months after the couple filed for divorce due to irretrievable differences, both Billy and Firerose have been declared single by court.

"This past Friday the parties reached a settlement agreement at mediation to dissolve their 7-month marriage, and the Court declared the parties divorced this morning," said lawyers Rose Palermo and Jason Talley of Cheatham Palermo & Garrett.

They added that, "Mr. Cyrus is relieved to put this nightmare behind him."

Speaking to PEOPLE, the singer admitted that he was "very relieved" by the court decision.

"Giving thanks today to breathe a sigh of relief," wrote Cyrus.

He continued that "it’s unfortunate" that their relationship "played out this way."

"...It was a matter of the heart," Cyrus concluded. "Love is blind ... that’s for sure. B. R. C."