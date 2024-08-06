Prince Harry set to face Prince William at uncle's funeral

Prince Harry may be forced to face Prince William if he travels to the UK to pay his final respects to his uncle, Lord Robert Fellowes, who was also Princess Diana's brother-in-law.



If the Duke of Sussex attends the funeral, it could mark the first time the two brothers have seen each other in person since their awkward walkabout after Queen Elizabeth II death.

A report by GB News has revealed that Harry "reached out to family members" after he spoke to his aunt Lady Jane Fellowes following her husband’s death.

He is also believed to have spoken to his uncle, Charles Spencer, as well as his cousins.

Speaking of Harry’s possible return to the UK for the funeral, a friend of his told Daily Mail, "In normal times it would be unimaginable that Harry would not be there to support Jane.”

"Of course, he would want to be there,” they added. It will be a huge gathering of the Spencer clan.”

"But these are not normal times and it may well be that everyone feels Harry’s attendance would just create too much drama.

"It will be very sad for him if he can’t make it."