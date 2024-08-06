Jennifer Lopez focusing on 'what's next' amid divorce turmoil

Jennifer Lopez said to be focusing on 'what's next' amid divorce turmoil

Jennifer Lopez is having a good summer time while she waits for what’s coming next.

As per People’s sources, Jennifer is said to be enjoying a good summer and considering everything that’s going on, she’s been “able to focus on what’s next.”

In regards to the couple’s divorce rumors, the insider stated about the Atlas star “hasn't seen Ben Affleck for weeks,” while adding that Lopez and her husband are “moving on separately.”

Moreover, as per the source, Jennifer is trying to "find a new home to start fresh,” and she always has a "good attitude even when things are not perfect.”

As per the publication, Lopez has resumed the search for a house in L.A., after her extended stay in the Hamptons and a vacation in Europe before that.

It is pertinent to mention that a source informed People that she recently looked at a home in Beverly Hills that is “truly exceptional.”

Furthermore, Lopez has been “looking on and off” for a new home, and toured another home in May, as per the outlet.

Additionally, according to publication, Affleck finalized the purchase of a new $20.5 million property on July 24,the same day when Lopez finalized the sale of her New York City condo and celebrated her 55th birthday.