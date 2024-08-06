 
Geo News

Jennifer Lopez focusing on 'what's next' amid divorce turmoil

Jennifer Lopez seems to be having a good summer and attitude amid divorce rumors

By
Web Desk
|

August 06, 2024

Jennifer Lopez said to be focusing on whats next amid divorce turmoil
Jennifer Lopez said to be focusing on 'what's next' amid divorce turmoil

Jennifer Lopez is having a good summer time while she waits for what’s coming next.

As per People’s sources, Jennifer is said to be enjoying a good summer and considering everything that’s going on, she’s been “able to focus on what’s next.”

In regards to the couple’s divorce rumors, the insider stated about the Atlas star “hasn't seen Ben Affleck for weeks,” while adding that Lopez and her husband are “moving on separately.”

Moreover, as per the source, Jennifer is trying to "find a new home to start fresh,” and she always has a "good attitude even when things are not perfect.”

As per the publication, Lopez has resumed the search for a house in L.A., after her extended stay in the Hamptons and a vacation in Europe before that.

It is pertinent to mention that a source informed People that she recently looked at a home in Beverly Hills that is “truly exceptional.”

Furthermore, Lopez has been “looking on and off” for a new home, and toured another home in May, as per the outlet. 

Additionally, according to publication, Affleck finalized the purchase of a new $20.5 million property on July 24,the same day when Lopez finalized the sale of her New York City condo and celebrated her 55th birthday.

Travis Kelce addresses engagement rumors with Taylor Swift
Travis Kelce addresses engagement rumors with Taylor Swift
Duchess Sophie gets emotional as Britain break world record to win Olympic Gold video
Duchess Sophie gets emotional as Britain break world record to win Olympic Gold
King Charles walking in mud and sludge because of Prince Harry
King Charles walking in mud and sludge because of Prince Harry
How did Meghan Markle celebrate her 43rd birthday?
How did Meghan Markle celebrate her 43rd birthday?
'Deadpool 3' director weighs in on Henry Cavill cameo
'Deadpool 3' director weighs in on Henry Cavill cameo
Elliot Page glows at premiere of The Umbrella Academy's season 4 video
Elliot Page glows at premiere of The Umbrella Academy's season 4
‘Concerned' Prince Harry unable to find way to King Charles video
‘Concerned' Prince Harry unable to find way to King Charles
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's wings in international waters causes uproar
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's wings in international waters causes uproar