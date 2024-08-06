Paris Hilton, Nicole Richie reunite in a reality comedic series

Paris Hilton, Nicole Richie reunite to work in a reality comedic series

Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie got back to work for filming their The Simple Life reboot series this week at a Sonic Drive-In in California.



The 43-year-old heiress and 45-year-old fresh face of Estee Lauder donned in blue T-shirts and matching aprons, which they wore over their street clothes.

In regards to Paris’ clothes, she wore a Sonic visor over her cascading tresses, while adding a pair of sporty, rimless sunglasses.

As far as Richie is concerned, she arrived in a sleeveless, jewel-tone brown mini dress with her blonde hair slicked into a neat bun.

Furthermore, she rounded out the look with pointy-toe, white, sling back heels while Hilton opted for a pair of silver stone-covered heels with rounded toes as she carried a personalized heart-shaped denim purse with her name embellished across it in capital letters.

According to Daily Mail, both of the women, who have been close friends since childhood, were spotted interacting with a customer who pulled up to the restaurant in a Grau SUV.

As per the publication, in July, Paris appeared on social media to tease the upcoming series while taking it to her Instagram and stated in a video, "Hey guys, just got home from shooting with Nicole. As some of you may know, we are doing a reunion special to celebrate 20 years of our show."

Moreover, Paris recounted by saying, "It’s been so much fun and we’re planning something very, very special and I thought the best place to find the people that I would want to be a part of this is here."

Additionally, Paris went on to invite fans to share what they loved about the original TV show, as she highlighted their favorite episodes and scenes.