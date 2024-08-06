‘House of the Dragon’ creator drops major update about upcoming season

House of the Dragon co-creator Ryan Condell has shared a major update about the future of the series.

During a press conference on Monday, Ryan revealed that the series will run for a total of four seasons.

He added that the third season is currently being written and production is expected to begin in "earlyish 2025.”



Talking about how long season 3 will be, the showrunner said, “I haven’t had discussions with HBO about it. I would just anticipate the cadence of the show, from a dramatic storytelling perspective, will continue to be the same from Season 2 on.”



Notably, HBO and Max had already announced the third installment of the series before the second season even began.

"George, Ryan, and the rest of our incredible executive producers, cast, and crew, have reached new heights with the phenomenal second season of House of the Dragon," Francesca Orsi, Head of HBO Drama Series and Films, said at that time.



"We are in awe of the dragon-sized effort the entire team has put into the creation of a spectacular season 2, with a scope and scale that is only rivaled by its heart. We could not be more thrilled to continue the story of House Targaryen and watch this team burn bright again for season 3,” she added.

Additionally, parts 1 and 2 of the fantasy drama are currently available on HBO and Max.