Jennifer Lopez facing hard time accepting Ben Affleck split

Things have been tense between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez as every day new reports claim different things about the couple who have been said to be on the brink of divorce.



In the latest, it was claimed the Grammy-nominated singer is still "not fully accepting" the idea of being split from her husband.

The sources say The Mother actress has put her efforts into blending their extended family, which now, is on the cusp of a breakdown.

"There are five kids involved in this,” the insider told Page Six, adding, "She knew they were going to blend families. She has not fully accepted it is over.”

This alleged treatment of Ben, including not talking to her, sources claim, has given the impression on J.Lo that he has "humiliated" her.

“She’s furious,” the confidante said. “He has humiliated her. He was the one who initiated getting back together.”

“She is a romantic,” the bird chirped noting Jennifer put the onus on the Argo star as she believes “he’s humiliated her because she made a big deal that he’s the love of her life.”

“They just had two weddings two years ago. This is some kind of a record, they’re not young kids," the mole squealed.