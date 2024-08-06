 
Ryan Reynolds, mom, Hugh Jackman get playful with Blake Lively's film lover

Ryan Reynolds, his mom, Hugh Jackman get possessive about Blake Lively's on-screen lover Brandon Sklenar. in 'It Ends With Us'

August 06, 2024

Ryan Reynolds, mom, Hugh Jackman get playful with Blake Lively's film lover

Ryan Reynolds got playfully possessive as he interviewed wife Blake Lively's love interest in her upcoming film.

During promotional interviews for the movie, It Ends With Us, Reynolds, his mother, and Hugh Jackman surprised everyone by jumping into the interview with Brandon Sklenar.

Reynolds humorously questioned Sklenar about his relationship with his wife, Blake.

"This is cool. It’s not everyday the husband gets to interview his wife’s love interest in a film, it’s kind of crazy!" Reynolds says.

He humorously added, "Let’s dive in, shall we? So, I saw you posing in a photo with Mrs. Reynolds, and um — I’m sorry, what do you call her? Do you guys have a nickname or something?"

The fun continued when Reynolds’ mother stepped in, saying, "it’s not everyday the mother-in-law of the leading lady gets to interview the love interest, and the man trying to replace my sweet little gummy bear Ryan."

Adding to the chaos, Hugh Jackman also made an appearance, playfully asking, "What the hell are you doing messing with my best buddy’s wife?"

The film, set to release on August 9, features Lively in a complex role involving two love interests, played by Brandon Sklenar and Justin Baldoni.

