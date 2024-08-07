 
King Charles pushed to 'unforgiveable' mode as Harry makes another mistake

King Charles is upset with Prince Harry's latest move

August 07, 2024

King Charles III is reportedly very angry at Prince Harry for not being able to let go of his public grievances.

His Majesty, who has remained silent on Harry's recent CBS Sunday Morning interview, where he and Meghan Markle have spoken about mental health and their suicidal thoughts, is cross with his youngest son.

Speaking to the Mirror, royal expert Tom Quinn said: "Despite Harry’s attacks on the royal family his father has avoided responding by attacking his son publicly, but privately, King Charles is furious. So much so that he is now refusing to take calls from his son.

The author added: "Charles believes Harry should let bygones be bygones for the sake of Archie and Lilibet, but he senses that access to the children is being used as a bargaining chip and that, in Charles’ view, is unforgivable," he said.

This comes as Harry revealed why would be not bring his family back to the UK. Harry noted: "All it takes is for one lone actor who reads this stuff to act on what they’ve read. And whether it’s a knife or acid, these are things that are genuine concerns for me. It's one of the reasons why I won't bring my wife back to this country."

