Prince Harry given ray of hope as Prince William rift could still be 'repaired'

Prince Harry has a chance to make peace with Prince William, says an insider.



The Duke of Sussex, who is currently not speaking to his elder brother, still has ways to work on his currently "irreparable" rift, the source tells PEOPLE.

It was earlier revealed that Harry is also not able to establish contact with King Charles, who is tired of his antics.

A friend of Harry's tells Heat Magazine: "He gets 'unavailable right now'. His calls go unanswered. He has tried to reach out about the King's health, but those calls go unanswered too." While another friend added: "Harry is frightened and feels the only person who can do anything about it is his father," while another source added: "Harry is determined to protect his own family at all costs."



This comes as Harry was denied security in the UK during a battle with Home Office.

In a moving speech to appeal protection for his family in the UK, Harry said: "The UK is central to the heritage of my children and a place I want them to feel at home, as much as where they live at the moment in the United States. That cannot happen if it's not possible to keep them safe when they are on UK soil. I cannot put my wife in danger like that and, given my experiences in life, I am reluctant to unnecessarily put myself in harm's way too."