Matthew Perry suspects face major risk amid death charge filing

The circle around the suspects in question in connection with Matthew Perry's abrupt death is getting tighter as reports say the criminal investigation is near its end.



Keeping an eye on the matters, the entertainment lawyer Tre Lovell said the charges could come in the near future.

"Charges will be coming any day now. This investigation has been going on for a long time, and the leaks are starting to come out, which are probably intentional," he told The Sun.

These suspects from doctors to drug dealers and celebrities may face a jail from four years to 20 years if proven guilty in the death of The Friends star who died at 54 from "acute effects of ketamine" in October 2023.

"Anonymous law enforcement sources are not going to leak stuff unless they intend on indicting, otherwise they’ll get egg on their face," he continued.

"There are several ways to impose criminal liability, either through the distribution of a controlled substance, an unlawful act that rose to criminal negligence or recklessness, and even in some cases involuntary manslaughter and mail fraud."