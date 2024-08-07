 
Luke Bryan teases Carries Underwood for joining 'American Idol' new season: 'Up her therapist'

Carrie Underwood was the winner of American Idol's fourth season

August 07, 2024

Luke Bryan has some advice for his soon-to-be American Idol costar, Carrie Underwood.

In the upcoming season of the singing show the contestant-turned-superstar will join the judges panel in place of Katy Perry who was part of previous seasons.

In an interview on Seattle radio with host Gabe Mercer, she asked Bryan any specific advice for the new judge.

"Up her therapist,” Bryan replied to the host in a video clip posted by Mercer on her official TikTok account.

He went on to say, “If she has a therapist, she’s probably going to have to double to deal with me and Lionel.”

The Country Girl (Shake It for Me) singer went a step further and offered Underwood some gift cards for her therapist.

"Maybe I should credit her,” he said, adding, “Do therapists do gift cards where I can call her therapist and gift her a voucher?”

On August 1, it was announced on Good Morning America that Underwood is going to replace Perry in the upcoming season of the American Idol.

For those unversed, Underwood was the winner of the fourth season of Idol back in 2005.

