Prince Harry to return home as Trump wants ‘UK ally?'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry can go back to the UK by all means, says Donald Trump’s son.



Erin Trump in a new interview with GB News spoke fondly of his father’s Presidential bid for the US elections and sent special regards to late Queen Elizabeth II.

He explained: "There will be no better ally in the United Kingdom than Donald Trump, I truly mean that.

"He loves this nation, he loves this country...he's going to be the greatest president for the West the UK's ever seen."

When asked if Donald Trump will help with Harry’s visa papers in the US, Eric revealed: "What I can tell you is my father had so much respect for the Queen, as did I.

"My mum [the late Ivana Trump] knew so many of them for years, I think you probably know that, had a great relationship with Diana and everyone else

"You know, that's a very sacred institution and you can happily have those two back.

“We'll happily send them back from America, you can have them back over here, but I'm not sure you guys want them any more than we might not want them anymore,” he suggested.