Kit Harington spills the beans whether his kids will watch 'Game of Thrones'

Kit Harington played the famous 'Jon Snow' character in 'Game of Thrones'

Web Desk
August 07, 2024

Kit Harington reveals his kids don’t watch 'Game of Thrones': 'They’ll be deeply uncomfortable'

Kit Harington, the actor who got fame from Game of Thrones, recently revealed he does not allow his children to watch his own popular show.

The 37-year-old actor, in an interview with E News talked about the possibility of letting his two kids watch the fantasy drama and shared that he does not think they would ever watch his show.

“I don’t think they’ll want to watch Game of Thrones," the actor, who played the character of Jon Snow in the series, said.

He added, “I absolutely guarantee you they’ll probably never wanna see that show.”

The actor also cited the reason of his kids' lack of interest interest in the show, “I think they’ll be deeply uncomfortable.”

He went on to say that he does not think his children would watch anything he is in. 

”I really don’t. I think it’s going to be one of those sadness that I’ll be like, ‘Hey, look at this thing I was in 20 years ago.’ And they’ll be like, ‘Dad no,’” the actor was quoted as saying to the publication.

