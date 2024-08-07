Prince Harry warned THIS move would be catastrophic for peace talks with royal family

Prince Harry has been issued a brutal warning for "rubbing salt in the wounds" of the Royal Family.



The insiders have warned the duke that his move would be catastrophic for peace talks.

The warning has come after reports Archie and Lilibet doting father would write a sequel to his bombshell memoir Spare.

The royal insiders told the Heat Magazine, per GB News: "It's got to be a tough spot for Harry to be in because the publisher is putting a ton of pressure on him to deliver some more salacious details on the royals."

The source also reflected on the current relations between the Royal Family, and Meghan Markle and Prince Harry saying: "It's not exactly like his family have been very forgiving, so no doubt there's some feeling on Harry’s part that he’s got nothing left to lose.

"For him to rub salt in the wounds again for his own personal gain would send him so far into the doghouse that there'd be no way back - it would ruin any chance of reconciliation."

The insiders also said Harry’s Spare will go down in history as "one of the biggest betrayals of the monarchy" in memory.