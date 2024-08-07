 
Katie Price reveals 'odd job' she'd do to fix her bankruptcy

Katie Price is wanted for not paying over £760,000 tax bill

August 07, 2024

Katie Price reveals 'odd job' she'd do to fix her bankruptcy

Katie Price has revealed the odd job she would choose in order to fix her financial hardship.

The 46-year-old model, who has gotten bankrupt twice, is wanted for an unpaid tax bill of over £760,000. Price, on other hand, is currently in Turkey recovering from her sixth facelift.

Now, according to Mail Online, the mother-of-five children has revealed a plan in her her autobiography, This Is Me, revealing that how she can mark herself safe from all the financial debt.

In the autobiography, Price penned: "Bankruptcy doesn't hold the same fear now I can see a way out of it."

Talking about the odd job, she said, "I will get into escorting if I need to, not to sleep with the men, just for company. To be on their arm. I think I'd be good at that."

She concluded by saying that it was a joke, "My mum would tell me I need to work on my table manners first though. And by the way, that is a joke."

This comes to light after the model was absent from a scheduled £760,000 bankruptcy court hearing on Tuesday, on account of having flown overseas.

An arrest warrant has since been issued, with Price admitting she's 'doing the best she can' to rectify her financial issues.

