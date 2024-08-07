 
Geo News

Meghan Markle putting King Charles off of her

Meghan Markle holds the key to completely putting the King off of anything he may indulge in this time of the year

By
Web Desk
|

August 07, 2024

Meghan Markle putting King Charles off of her
Meghan Markle putting King Charles off of her

Experts warn Meghan Markle holds the guaranteed ability to put King Charles off.

For those unversed all of this has been brought forward by royal commentator Daniela Elser in her piece for News.com.au.

“While this new interview is hardly in the same league here as the Sussexes’ marmalade-dropper of a 2021 interview – nine minutes versus two hours – still.”

The chances of more royal bombshells were always a possibility, especially since it was reported earlier that, not only does Prince Harry have enough for a second installment of Spare, but Meghan Markle too could recount her time in the Royal Family.

What makes all of this even more worrisome for Buckingham Palace however is that “even though there is nothing to indicate that Meghan might ever want to apply her manicured fingers to a MacBook keyboard for a lengthy, painful trip down memory lane, the very fact she could would have to be quite the Sword of Damocles for His Majesty.”

After all, “you’d have to think if there is one thing guaranteed to put a King off of enjoying his brisk ‘summer’ strolls in the Scottish Highlands, his kilt snagging on brambles as the crisp air really airs his nether regions, it’s even the remote possibility that his daughter-in-law might decide to properly ‘scrape’ deep beneath the surface of her royal travails.”

Jenna Ortega recalls the time when she decided to become an actor
Jenna Ortega recalls the time when she decided to become an actor
Kanye West's ex chief of staff comes out with SHOCKING allegations
Kanye West's ex chief of staff comes out with SHOCKING allegations
Blake Lively 'grateful' for Ryan Reynolds' 'support' at 'It Ends With Us' premiere
Blake Lively 'grateful' for Ryan Reynolds' 'support' at 'It Ends With Us' premiere
Chris Pratt celebrates daughter birthday in sweet way
Chris Pratt celebrates daughter birthday in sweet way
Eminem marks major milestone on Spotify after new album
Eminem marks major milestone on Spotify after new album
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's BIGGEST challenge amid reported divorce
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's BIGGEST challenge amid reported divorce
Reese Witherspoon sheds tears over death of beloved 'family member'
Reese Witherspoon sheds tears over death of beloved 'family member'
Cardi B reveals the name of her upcoming album
Cardi B reveals the name of her upcoming album