Meghan Markle putting King Charles off of her

Experts warn Meghan Markle holds the guaranteed ability to put King Charles off.

For those unversed all of this has been brought forward by royal commentator Daniela Elser in her piece for News.com.au.

“While this new interview is hardly in the same league here as the Sussexes’ marmalade-dropper of a 2021 interview – nine minutes versus two hours – still.”

The chances of more royal bombshells were always a possibility, especially since it was reported earlier that, not only does Prince Harry have enough for a second installment of Spare, but Meghan Markle too could recount her time in the Royal Family.

What makes all of this even more worrisome for Buckingham Palace however is that “even though there is nothing to indicate that Meghan might ever want to apply her manicured fingers to a MacBook keyboard for a lengthy, painful trip down memory lane, the very fact she could would have to be quite the Sword of Damocles for His Majesty.”

After all, “you’d have to think if there is one thing guaranteed to put a King off of enjoying his brisk ‘summer’ strolls in the Scottish Highlands, his kilt snagging on brambles as the crisp air really airs his nether regions, it’s even the remote possibility that his daughter-in-law might decide to properly ‘scrape’ deep beneath the surface of her royal travails.”