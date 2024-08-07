Sam Smith, Alicia Keys team up to release 'I'm Not the Only One' new version

Sam Smith and Alicia Keys just teamed up for some latest music.

As the five-time Grammy winning artist marked the 10-year anniversary of his debut album, Lonely Hour, the two singers collaborated for the first time.

Smith and Keys recorded a new rendition of the former’s award-winning song, I’m Not the Only One alongside its official music video.

The two first debuted the performance of their cover in June, at Smith’s Pride party at Julius, that is the oldest gay bar in New York City.

As per PEOPLE, Smith and Keys then recorded the official version the following day at New York City’s Jungle City Studios.

Meanwhile, its official video features a monochromatic theme of snippets from the Pride celebration at Julius, that showed fans, partygoers and the surprise performance of I’m Not the Only One’s rendition.

Speaking about working on the project, Alicia Keys stated in a press release that she “loved working on” on the duet with Smith adding, “And for such a special moment! It’s been on both of our wishlists!”

“I am so honored to have worked with Alicia who is an incredible talent and a beautiful soul joining me to re-imagine such a special track to celebrate a decade of In the Lonely Hour," Sam Smith added.