 
Geo News

Sam Smith, Alicia Keys team up to release 'I'm Not the Only One' new version

Sam Smith and Alicia Keys released a duet 'I'm Not the Only One,' the former's award winning song

By
Web Desk
|

August 07, 2024

Sam Smith, Alicia Keys team up to release Im Not the Only One new version
Sam Smith, Alicia Keys team up to release 'I'm Not the Only One' new version

Sam Smith and Alicia Keys just teamed up for some latest music.

As the five-time Grammy winning artist marked the 10-year anniversary of his debut album, Lonely Hour, the two singers collaborated for the first time.

Smith and Keys recorded a new rendition of the former’s award-winning song, I’m Not the Only One alongside its official music video.

The two first debuted the performance of their cover in June, at Smith’s Pride party at Julius, that is the oldest gay bar in New York City.

As per PEOPLE, Smith and Keys then recorded the official version the following day at New York City’s Jungle City Studios.

Meanwhile, its official video features a monochromatic theme of snippets from the Pride celebration at Julius, that showed fans, partygoers and the surprise performance of I’m Not the Only One’s rendition.

Speaking about working on the project, Alicia Keys stated in a press release that she “loved working on” on the duet with Smith adding, “And for such a special moment! It’s been on both of our wishlists!”

“I am so honored to have worked with Alicia who is an incredible talent and a beautiful soul joining me to re-imagine such a special track to celebrate a decade of In the Lonely Hour," Sam Smith added.

'House of the Dragon' creator confirms new character entry in s3
'House of the Dragon' creator confirms new character entry in s3
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's new interview felt like ‘a puff' for them: Expert video
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's new interview felt like ‘a puff' for them: Expert
Keira Knightley reveals heartbreaking news about daughter
Keira Knightley reveals heartbreaking news about daughter
Matt Damon explains carefree friendship dynamic with Casey Affleck
Matt Damon explains carefree friendship dynamic with Casey Affleck
Sabrina Carpenters gets candid about 'post-pandemic' growth
Sabrina Carpenters gets candid about 'post-pandemic' growth
Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle compared to a spoiled fruit from an orchard
Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle compared to a spoiled fruit from an orchard
King Charles changing his tactic in managing Prince Harry
King Charles changing his tactic in managing Prince Harry
Attacks against Kate Middleton reach a new low video
Attacks against Kate Middleton reach a new low