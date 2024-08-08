 
Geo News

King Charles dubbed 'sheets kinda guy' for bedtime eccentricities

King Charles strange bedtime routine laid bare

By
Web Desk
|

August 08, 2024

King Charles’ strange sleeping habits have been unveiled by Queen Camilla’s sister.

His Majesty, who is famously particular about his likes and dislikes, has preferences during bed time as well, says Annabelle Elliot.

On A Right Royal Podcast, from HELLO!, royal editor Emily Nash shared: "[Annabel Elliot] did once reveal in an interview that he doesn't like duvets.

Emily then noted: "I'm assuming he's a traditional sheets and blankets kind of guy."

She added: "That's not traditional. Traditional as in Georgian times. Traditionally they didn't have central heating but I bet he's not kicking up [about that]."

This comes as Annabel talks about King Charles and Queen Camilla’s bedtime rows over sheets.

She reveals in Robert Hardman's book Charles III New King. New Court. The Inside Story: "He will have opened [a window]. She will creep in behind and shut it. So there's a lot of: 'Oh, darling, you shut the window.' 'Yes, I have, because we're all freezing.' So a lot of banter goes on."

