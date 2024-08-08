Meghan Markle ‘thunderclap' love for Harry ‘triggered' Palace

Meghan Markle’s former bombshell interview left the Buckingham Palace stunned, says an expert.



The Dichess of Sussex, who seemingly confirmed her romance with Prince Harry in an interview review ahead of her 2017 engagement, made the Royal unhappy .

Royal author Tom Bower speaks about Meghan’s interview with Sam Kushner, adding: "Kashner arrived at Meghan's home and was told that his interviewee had been given strict instructions from both Harry and Keleigh Thomas Morgan [publicist at PR firm Sunshine Sachs]."

The author then quoted Meghan saying: "We’re a couple. We’re in love. I’m sure there will be a time when we will have to come forward and present ourselves and have stories to tell, but I hope what people will understand is that this is our time. This is for us. It’s part of what makes it so special, that it’s just ours. But we’re happy. Personally, I love a great love story."

Mr Bower wrote: "Meghan's unprecedented brazenness took Buckingham Palace by surprise - and electrified the British media.

"Like a thunderclap, the interview triggered sensational reactions: Meghan had used her relationship with Harry to promote herself.

"The Hollywoodisation of the royal family had sealed Meghan's fate as Harry's fiancée,” Bower declared.