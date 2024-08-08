 
Geo News

Meghan Markle bulldozing through life without a care of capacity

Meghan Markle is starting to showcase her brand as ‘too exclusive’ and is running too far ahead of her own capacity

By
Web Desk
|

August 08, 2024

Meghan Markle bulldozing through life without a care of capacity
Meghan Markle bulldozing through life without a care of capacity

Experts fear Meghan Markle is in line to suffer from some massive risks with the way her brand has been portraying her in recent months.

PR specialist Kayley Cornelius made comments about the incoming dangers.

The conversation occurred between the expert on behalf of Betfred.

There, the PR specialist was quoted saying, “Meghan is running before she can walk when it comes to her new brand American Riviera Orchard.”

“It’s clear that the Duchess is trying to sell a certain lifestyle with the array of projects and products that she currently has in the pipeline, but her communication strategy is almost cryptic as she and her team are failing to speak to their audience directly.”

“You can't sell a lifestyle without fostering a community, and the Duchess is making a critical mistake by not nurturing the online community she has already accumulated.”

“Instead, we have seen a surge of influencers posting about the products. While influencer marketing can be effective, it only works when consumers feel they can join in.”

Later on into the same conversation Ms Cornelius also slammed the Duchess for allowing her brand to look so “dormant” despite having over 600,000 followers on its Instagram page.

This is mainly because the expert fears, “This inactivity may lead to a decline in followers, as people feel there's no point in following a brand that rarely posts content.”

Not to mention, “Fans may also begin to feel disconnected from the brand, perceiving the products as too exclusive and lacking a compelling hook to keep them interested.”

Meghan Markle wanting revenge for the lost wealth and luxury of Buckingham Palace
Meghan Markle wanting revenge for the lost wealth and luxury of Buckingham Palace
Celine Dion optimistic about future as SPS 'pain comes and goes': Report
Celine Dion optimistic about future as SPS 'pain comes and goes': Report
Katie Price calls for 'dignity & protection' in arrest after court absence
Katie Price calls for 'dignity & protection' in arrest after court absence
Taylor Swift fans find a safe space in Vienna amid 'Eras Tour' cancellation
Taylor Swift fans find a safe space in Vienna amid 'Eras Tour' cancellation
Inside Justin Bieber, Hailey's 'delivery room drama': Report video
Inside Justin Bieber, Hailey's 'delivery room drama': Report
Kevin Hart cherishes ‘proud moment' of daughter Heaven moving into college
Kevin Hart cherishes ‘proud moment' of daughter Heaven moving into college
Public's boredom with Meghan Markle risks major downfall
Public's boredom with Meghan Markle risks major downfall
Hugh Jackman reveals monster diet for Wolverine return video
Hugh Jackman reveals monster diet for Wolverine return