Meghan Markle bulldozing through life without a care of capacity

Experts fear Meghan Markle is in line to suffer from some massive risks with the way her brand has been portraying her in recent months.

PR specialist Kayley Cornelius made comments about the incoming dangers.

The conversation occurred between the expert on behalf of Betfred.

There, the PR specialist was quoted saying, “Meghan is running before she can walk when it comes to her new brand American Riviera Orchard.”

“It’s clear that the Duchess is trying to sell a certain lifestyle with the array of projects and products that she currently has in the pipeline, but her communication strategy is almost cryptic as she and her team are failing to speak to their audience directly.”

“You can't sell a lifestyle without fostering a community, and the Duchess is making a critical mistake by not nurturing the online community she has already accumulated.”

“Instead, we have seen a surge of influencers posting about the products. While influencer marketing can be effective, it only works when consumers feel they can join in.”

Later on into the same conversation Ms Cornelius also slammed the Duchess for allowing her brand to look so “dormant” despite having over 600,000 followers on its Instagram page.

This is mainly because the expert fears, “This inactivity may lead to a decline in followers, as people feel there's no point in following a brand that rarely posts content.”

Not to mention, “Fans may also begin to feel disconnected from the brand, perceiving the products as too exclusive and lacking a compelling hook to keep them interested.”