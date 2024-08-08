BTS agency issues another statement on Suga's DUI scandal

BTS agency Big Hit Music has released another statement regarding singer Suga's drunk driving case.

The popular South Korean band's agency apologized for conveying "misinformation” due to “internal communication errors.”

"Hello. This is BigHit Music. We are making an additional statement regarding BTS member Suga. First, we deeply apologize once again for having disappointed many people with this unsavory incident,” the company wrote on its Weverse account.

The agency also apologized for using the term "electric kickboard" when the 31-year-old K-pop star was riding an electric scooter.

“When the investigative authorities come to a decision on the categorization of the vehicle in question, we will diligently take full responsibility according to their decision,” BigHit continued.



For those unversed, Suga was arrested by Seoul Yongsan Police Station on August 7 for driving an e-scooter while intoxicated.

