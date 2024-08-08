 
'Yellowstone' taps Michelle Pfeiffer for new spinoff

August 08, 2024

Taylor Sheridan is expanding the Yellowstone universe with a new spinoff show called The Madison and for this, he cast, Michelle Pfeiffer.

The three-time Oscar nominee will also be an executive producer on the series which was previously titled 2024 and will be produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios, and Bosque Ranch Productions, according to the Variety.

It will show a New York City family, which, according to Paramount is “the series is a heartfelt study of grief and human connection.”

“Michelle Pfeiffer is a remarkable talent who imbues every role with emotional depth, authenticity, and grace. She is the perfect anchor to the newest chapter of the ‘Yellowstone’ universe, ‘The Madison,’ from the brilliant mind of Taylor Sheridan,” said the studio's head honcho Chris McCarthy 

The series comes as a new addition to the list of Western drama spinoffs including 1883 and 1923.

Yellowstone meanwhile will coming on Nov. 10 on Paramount+.

